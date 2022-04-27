Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,082 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CBT stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

