Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

