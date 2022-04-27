Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Thor Industries worth $66,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

THO stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

