Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

VFC stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

