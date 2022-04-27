Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 209,169 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 209,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.