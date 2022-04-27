Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $60,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $492.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

