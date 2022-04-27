Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,152,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.98 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

