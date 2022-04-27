Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,287 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

