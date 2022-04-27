Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.02% of Cactus worth $58,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE:WHD opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

