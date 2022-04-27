Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 244,256 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CSX worth $59,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

