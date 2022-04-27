American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,501 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.62 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

