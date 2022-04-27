SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $473.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

