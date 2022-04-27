Keybank National Association OH Has $1.65 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

