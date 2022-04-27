Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

NYSE ARE opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

