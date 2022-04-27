Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.93 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,995,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

