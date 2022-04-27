Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

