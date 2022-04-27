Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
