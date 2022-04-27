Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $689,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.