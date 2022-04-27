American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.13

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

