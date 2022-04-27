Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $231.90

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $231.90 and last traded at $236.33, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.