American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 976.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,192 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Carlyle Group worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

