AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of AutoNation worth $42,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,676,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,792 shares of company stock worth $32,178,582 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

