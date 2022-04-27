Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.