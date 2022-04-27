9,800 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.