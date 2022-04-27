M&T Bank Corp Has $1.63 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Middleby by 7,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 6,282.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 198,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.