M&T Bank Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $224.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.99 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $278.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

