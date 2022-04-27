HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE:HCA opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $197.41 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

