Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 20.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

