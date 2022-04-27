Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,386 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 462.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

