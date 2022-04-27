Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s current price.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE FSS opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

