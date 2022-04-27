Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

