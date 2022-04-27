Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,082 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $192,265,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.53.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

