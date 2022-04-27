Royce & Associates LP Purchases 4,000 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

