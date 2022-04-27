Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,302 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

