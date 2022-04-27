Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,465,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $15,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,743 shares of company stock worth $2,841,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

