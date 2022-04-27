Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

