ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 53,209 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of UGI worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

