ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 17,089 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of CME opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average of $229.68. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

