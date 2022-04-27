Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $69,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

