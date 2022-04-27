Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of USB opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

