Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 662.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,790 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

