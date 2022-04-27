Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

