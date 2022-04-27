Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Bath & Body Works worth $210,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

