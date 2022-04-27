Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

