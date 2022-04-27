Northern Trust Corp Has $209.69 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of International Paper worth $209,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colrain Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 485,430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,665.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.