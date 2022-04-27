Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Conagra Brands worth $198,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.