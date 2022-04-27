Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of XPO Logistics worth $69,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

