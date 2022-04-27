International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

