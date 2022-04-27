Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

