Northern Trust Corp Has $212.75 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of HubSpot worth $212,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $373.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.97 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.